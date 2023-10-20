Watanabe (rest) posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 preseason win over the Lakers.

Watanabe returned to action Thursday after missing the team's previous exhibition for rest purposes. He was one of three bench players to score at least 10 points for the Suns, and this is exactly the type of production Phoenix hopes Watanabe can deliver during the regular season. However, the sharpshooter has been prone to inconsistencies, so he isn't an ideal fantasy target.