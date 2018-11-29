Mykhailiuk tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 7-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the win Wednesday over the Legends.

Mykhailiuk scored a game-high 29 points, but it was perhaps more surprising to see the forward attempt 21 shots considering only three other members of South Bay took 10 or more shots from the field Wednesday. In just two games with South Bay, the 21-year-old is averaging 25.0 points and 41.5 percent from the field.