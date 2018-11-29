Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Another 20-plus point outing
Mykhailiuk tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 7-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the win Wednesday over the Legends.
Mykhailiuk scored a game-high 29 points, but it was perhaps more surprising to see the forward attempt 21 shots considering only three other members of South Bay took 10 or more shots from the field Wednesday. In just two games with South Bay, the 21-year-old is averaging 25.0 points and 41.5 percent from the field.
More News
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Best game of preseason in win•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Tallies 10 points to close out SL play•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Pours in 31 in OT win•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Another strong shooting effort Sunday•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Plays well with new contract in hand•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Inks rookie deal with Lakers•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.