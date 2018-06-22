Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Drafted by Lakers

Mykhailiuk was selected by the Lakers with the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Mykhailiuk's best strength is his shooting. During his sophomore and junior years at Kansas, he shot 39.9 percent from deep on 3.8 attempts per game -- marks that increased to 44.4 percent and 6.6 attempts during his senior campaign. However, it's unclear if he'll be able to defend effectively at the NBA level.