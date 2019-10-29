T.J. Lang: Drafted 50th overall
The Maine Red Claws selected Lang with the 22nd pick of the second round in the 2019 G League Draft.
The guard transferred from Auburn to South Florida for his senior season last year where he averaged 5.69 points over 35 appearances while starting 11 contests. Lang, who wasn't a terrific shooter by any means in college shooting just 38 percent overall from the floor, will likely try to improve his midrange and three-point shooting game in the G League.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...