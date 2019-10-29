T.J. Lang: Drafted 50th overall

The Maine Red Claws selected Lang with the 22nd pick of the second round in the 2019 G League Draft.

The guard transferred from Auburn to South Florida for his senior season last year where he averaged 5.69 points over 35 appearances while starting 11 contests. Lang, who wasn't a terrific shooter by any means in college shooting just 38 percent overall from the floor, will likely try to improve his midrange and three-point shooting game in the G League.