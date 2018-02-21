T.J. Williams: DNP-Illness Wednesday
Williams did not play during Wednesday's 98-88 win over the host Lakeland Magic due to an illness.
The Northeastern product finished with 22 points during his last outing as he attempts to become a more consistent scorer for the Swarm in the second half. Williams is averaging a moderate 9.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game this season. It's uncertain when the 23-year-old guard is expected to return to action, as the Swarm's next game is Friday versus Grand Rapids.
