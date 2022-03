Fall logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Fall has averaged 14.0 points and 9.8 rebounds across 21 G League games this year. Fortunately for him, there are sufficient future matchups he could utilize to average a double-double again.