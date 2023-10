Kinsey was waived by the Jazz on Wednesday, per the NBA transactions log.

Kinsey signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Utah shortly after going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he didn't see any action in Summer League or in the team's first two preseason games. While it's possible another NBA team gives Kinsey a look, it's likely he'll end up on Utah's G League roster for the 2023-24 campaign.