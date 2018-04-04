Tahjere McCall: 9.1 points in 37 games
McCall wrapped up the 2017-18 G League season by averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 37 games of action for Long Island.
McCall missed a large part of the season due to a wrist injury but was still able to see 28.2 minutes of action in 37 games played.
