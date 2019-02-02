Tahjere McCall: Able to return to court Friday
McCall (undisclosed) tallied 18 minutes Friday, scoring five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three assist, three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot
McCall did not play in the team's previous four games, having now missed 15 games this year. While he's playing 27.3 minutes per game, he's only averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.
