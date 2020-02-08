McCall had 25 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals over 30 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Delaware.

McCall's point total Friday tied for his second-highest scoring total of the season as his 25 points also tied for the team lead during the game. The 25-year-old has been slightly inconsistent for the Skyhawks this season, averaging 10.8 PPG and 5.4 RPG.