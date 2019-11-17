Tahjere McCall: Drops 19 in loss
McCall totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds over 33 minutes in Saturday's loss to Lakeland.
McCall averaged 5.5 points per game over the team's first two matchups of the year, but his high shooting volume allowed him to post a season-high 19 points Saturday. The 25-year-old has been relatively inefficient over the first three games, averaging 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
