McCall registered 21 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Thursday's loss against Austin.

McCall was the fifth overall pick in the G League Draft and responded to that label by putting up a complete effort on both ends of the court. Based on his involvement in the season opener, McCall should be a reliable two-way player for Lakeland on most nights.