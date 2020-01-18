Tahjere McCall: Generates massive production
McCall had 25 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Capital City.
McCall picked up his first triple-double of the season as he led the team in points, rebounds and assists Friday. He fouled out at the end of the game, but his usage has increased since the beginning of the calendar year.
