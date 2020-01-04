Tahjere McCall: Key contributor in loss
McCall had 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Westchester.
The Skyhawks failed to generate much production in Thursday's loss, but McCall led the team in minutes and had a big impact on the scoreboard. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
