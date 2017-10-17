Tahjere McCall: Let go by Nets
McCall was waived by the Nets over the weekend, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
McCall inked a contract with the Nets late last week, but it was essentially just to obtain his G-League rights, so they'll waive him before the start of the regular season. That means McCall will likely head to the Nets' G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, where he'll attempt to earn a call-up later in the season.
