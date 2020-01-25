Tahjere McCall: Logs another triple-double
McCall had 22 points (6-13 FG, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Lakeland.
After having inconsistent production to begin the season, McCall has now recorded triple-doubles in two of his last three appearances, aided Friday by the extra minutes in overtime. The 25-year-old committed a season-high eight turnovers as well, but his overall production is certainly trending in the right direction.
