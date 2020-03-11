McCall had 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Monday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

McCall had limited production in Friday's game, but he returned to form Monday as he's now recorded double-digit scoring totals in nine of the past 10 games. The 25-year-old recorded his fourth double-double of the season Monday, and he's averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.