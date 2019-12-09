McCall finished with 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Grand Rapids.

McCall came close to his first double-double of the season as he recorded a season-high nine rebounds Sunday. The 6-foot-5 guard has had an inconsistent role for the Skyhawks this season, and he has averaged 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.