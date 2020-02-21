McCall had 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 FT), nine assists and five rebounds over 31 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Maine.

McCall had logged a triple-double in the Skyhawks' last game, and he came close to recording a double-double Thursday. The 25-year-old has had slightly inconsistent production this season but is averaging 12.0 PPG and 5.6 RPG this season.