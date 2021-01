McCall was selected by the Lakeland Magic with the No. 5 overall pick in Monday's G League Draft.

The 26-year-old is a veteran of the G League, having spent the last three seasons with the College Park Skyhawks and the Long Island Nets. In 2019-20, he appeared in 42 games for College Park, posting 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals.