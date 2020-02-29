McCall had 21 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks over 27 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Capital City.

McCall wasn't particularly efficient in his scoring opportunities Thursday as he converted on just 31.3 percent of his field goal attempts, but he still managed to lead the Skyhawks in scoring and rebounds as the team struggled to get much going against Capital City. The 25-year-old is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.