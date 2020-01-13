McCall had 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes in Sunday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

McCall recorded his first double-double of the season in Sunday's win and nearly picked up a triple-double as he had nine assists. The 25-year-old has played an inconsistent role for the Skyhawks this season, but he has seen a heavy workload over the past two games.