Tahjere McCall: Plays 11 minutes
McCall (foot) played 11 minutes in Sunday's contest against the Red Claws.
McCall missed over a month with a strain in his left foot, so it was good to see him take the court Sunday. It's unclear how many minutes he'll see now that he is back or near full health.
