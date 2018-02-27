Tahjere McCall: Sprained left wrist
McCall did not play during Sunday's 125-122 win over Greensboro due to a left wrist sprain.
McCall was coming off a great overall performance back on Feb. 23, but it's unclear when he actually sprained his wrist. The 23-year-old remains day-to-day as Long Island plays at Raptors 905 on Wednesday. Currently, the first-year player from Tennessee State is averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Long Island.
