Tahjere McCall: Still unable to play
McCall (foot) did not play in Thursday's loss to the Charge.
McCall continues to miss time with a strain in his left foot. Long Island will play two more games this week, one on Friday and another Sunday in which McCall will attempt to make his return to the court.
