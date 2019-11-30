Tahjere McCall: Tallies six points off bench
McCall recorded six points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and two steals over 25 minutes in Friday's win against Canton.
McCall came off the bench Friday, but he has managed to play a bigger role over the last several games. The 6-4 guard is now averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...