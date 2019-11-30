Play

McCall recorded six points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and two steals over 25 minutes in Friday's win against Canton.

McCall came off the bench Friday, but he has managed to play a bigger role over the last several games. The 6-4 guard is now averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

