Tai Odiase: Held out of Saturday's loss
Odiase was a DNP-CD in Saturday's loss to the 905.
Odiase's struggled to find minutes since signing with the Swarm at the beginning of December. Since then, he's seen action in four games and is averaging 0.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 5.8 minutes per contest.
