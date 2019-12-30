Play

Tai Odiase: Held out of Saturday's loss

Odiase was a DNP-CD in Saturday's loss to the 905.

Odiase's struggled to find minutes since signing with the Swarm at the beginning of December. Since then, he's seen action in four games and is averaging 0.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 5.8 minutes per contest.

