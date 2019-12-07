Tai Odiase: Join Swarm

Odiase was added to the Swarm's roster Saturday.

Odiase will join the Swarm and figures to see minutes at backup center. The University of Illinois-Chicago product averaged 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in 25.2 minutes across 36 games during his Senior season in 2017-18, winning the Horizon League defensive player of the year award in the process. He played in the Greek Basketball league last year, averaging 3.6 points in 12.9 minutes for Lavrio B.C.