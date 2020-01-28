Tai Odiase: Limited action Saturday
Odiase scored two points (1-1 FG) in four minutes during Saturday's game against Lakeland.
Odiase continues to struggle to find minutes within coach Joe Wolf's rotations. He's averaging just 10.8 minutes per game so far this season and doesn't appear to have a route to increased minutes anytime soon.
