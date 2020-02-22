Tai Odiase: Massive defensive effort

Odiase recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six blocks, five rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's loss to Capitol City.

Odiase dominated on the defensive end, swatting a career-best six shots in just 22 minutes off the bench. While he's demonstrated exceptional defensive skills during his tenure with Greensboro, Odiase remains limited offensively which has caused his run to be fairly limited throughout the season. Overall, he's posting totals of 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 11.3 minutes per game.