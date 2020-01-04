Tai Odiase: Nears double-double in loss
Odiase supplied nine points (3-8 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's loss to Austin.
Odiase provided a nice defensive effort Friday, as he easily led the team in blocks while tying for the team lead in rebounds. In seven appearances this season, the 24-year-old's generating averages of 3.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 11.0 minutes and could see a boost in minutes as he's one of, if not the best Swarm defender.
