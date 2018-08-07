Tai Webster: Joins Turkish squad

Webster has agreed to a contract with Turkish team Galatasaray, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.

Webster was a professional player overseas before spending four years at Nebraska, where he made the All-Big Ten Second Team (Media) during his senior campaign. He went undrafted in 2017 and spent last season playing for the Fraport Skyliners in Germany, where he started 32 of his 38 appearances. Webster played for the Heat's summer league team this year, though saw just 13.3 minutes per game and ultimately failed to make a big enough impact to earn an NBA contract.