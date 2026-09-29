Lipsey has been added to Iowa State's roster for the 2026-27 season after receiving a temporary restraining order in the Daley v. NCAA case, the program announced Monday.

The veteran guard averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game during the 2025-26 regular season and went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft before appearing with the Pacers in Summer League. Lipsey's return gives the Cyclones an experienced option at point guard, though his eligibility situation remains subject to further legal developments surrounding the NCAA's new eligibility rules.