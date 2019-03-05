Tanner McGrew: Scores 14 points in win

McGrew finished Monday's win against Raptors 905 with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

McGrew was the team's best asset off the bench, and also the third-leading scorer for the Stars on an afternoon in which Naz Mitrou-Long posted 39 points. Since being acquired by Salt Lake City at the end of January, McGrew is averaging 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14 contests with the organization.