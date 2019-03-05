Tanner McGrew: Scores 14 points in win
McGrew finished Monday's win against Raptors 905 with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
McGrew was the team's best asset off the bench, and also the third-leading scorer for the Stars on an afternoon in which Naz Mitrou-Long posted 39 points. Since being acquired by Salt Lake City at the end of January, McGrew is averaging 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14 contests with the organization.
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...