Tanner McGrew: Traded to Salt Lake City

McGrew was acquired from the Memphis Hustle on Monday for a fourth-round pick.

McGrew played in 25 games with the Hustle but only averaged about 13.6 minutes per contest. In three games with the Stars, the rookie forward has been an instant contributor, averaging 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while playing about 27 minutes per contest.

