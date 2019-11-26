Taren Sullivan: Effective off bench
Sullivan posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes in Monday's win over Grand Rapids.
Sullivan's 66.7 percent field-goal conversion rate was his best of the season, and it helped lead to 11 points despite seeing just 22 minutes in a bench role. Over the first eight games, the 24-year-old has averaged 8.4 points and four rebounds per game.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...