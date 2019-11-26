Taren Sullivan: Effective off bench

Sullivan posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes in Monday's win over Grand Rapids.

Sullivan's 66.7 percent field-goal conversion rate was his best of the season, and it helped lead to 11 points despite seeing just 22 minutes in a bench role. Over the first eight games, the 24-year-old has averaged 8.4 points and four rebounds per game.