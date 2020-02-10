Taren Sullivan: Limited playing time in loss

Sullivan had six points (3-5 FG), three steals and one assist over 10 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Capital City.

Sullivan's usage has been inconsistent recently, but Saturday's game marked the fewest number of minutes he'd played in the past 11 games. The 24-year-old managed to lead the team in steals despite his limited usage, but he's averaging just 3.3 PPG over the past four games.