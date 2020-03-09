Taren Sullivan: Logs seven points off bench
Sullivan had seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Canton.
Saturday's game marked the first time Sullivan had played in nearly a month, but he was efficient despite a low shot volume. Given Sullivan's lack of usage over the BayHawks' recent games, it's unlikely that he'll play much of a role for the team in the near future.
