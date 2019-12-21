Taren Sullivan: Paces team in scoring
Sullivan totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Oklahoma City.
Sullivan came off the bench Friday but managed to lead the team in scoring as their losing streak hit five games. The 24-year-old is averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.
