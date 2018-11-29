Taren Sullivan: Plays 30 minutes in win

Sullivan produced 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 101-97 home win over the Texas Legends.

Sullivan came off the bench to deliver the well rounded stat line. This marks the sixth match in which Sullivan came off the bench. Through nine games, he's averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists from 19 minutes per content.