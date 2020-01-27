Taren Sullivan: Plays limited role Saturday
Sullivan had 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, three assists and two rebounds over 27 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Delaware.
Sullivan had a spot in the starting five for Saturday's game but failed to generate much production due to a low field goal percentage. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.
