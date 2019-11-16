Taren Sullivan: Scores 10 off bench

Sullivan logged 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes in Friday's loss to Capital City.

Sullivan has come off the bench in each of Erie's first three games this season, but he has managed to average 10 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The 24-year-old also limited his mistakes Friday, giving up just one turnover while committing three fouls. Sullivan has averaged 24.7 minutes per game off the bench this year, and the high-volume shooter could generate significant production for the BayHawks even if he isn't serving as a starter.