Taren Sullivan: Scores 11 off bench

Sullivan had 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds over 14 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to College Park.

Sullivan has had an inconsistent role for the BayHawks this season, but he was efficient in his limited opportunities Wednesday. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.