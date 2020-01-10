Taren Sullivan: Scores 11 off bench
Sullivan had 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds over 14 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to College Park.
Sullivan has had an inconsistent role for the BayHawks this season, but he was efficient in his limited opportunities Wednesday. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
