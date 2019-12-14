Taren Sullivan: Scores 14 in loss
Sullivan recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds over 29 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Sullivan set a new season high in points thanks to his 50 percent conversion rate on field goals. The 24-year-old is averaging just 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.
