Taren Sullivan: Sees surprising start at small forward
Sullivan finished Tuesday's win over the Legends with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Sullivan got a surprise start at small forward with Gabe Vincent still hampered by a hamstring injury and ultimately wound up doubling his season average in points (5.0) through 37 games. The 23-year-old has been used sparingly, and evidenced Tuesday, isn't exactly a major scorer even if he does pick up a ton of minutes.
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.