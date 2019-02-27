Taren Sullivan: Sees surprising start at small forward

Sullivan finished Tuesday's win over the Legends with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Sullivan got a surprise start at small forward with Gabe Vincent still hampered by a hamstring injury and ultimately wound up doubling his season average in points (5.0) through 37 games. The 23-year-old has been used sparingly, and evidenced Tuesday, isn't exactly a major scorer even if he does pick up a ton of minutes.