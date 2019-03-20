Taren Sullivan: Sets career high in attempted threes
Sullivan finished the win Sunday over the Swarm with 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.
Sullivan tied a season high in points, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given he attempted a career high 11 three-pointers despite hitting just three of them. 27.3 percent from deep is his second worst figure this season in games in which he's attempted at least five threes, but with a plethora of players out Sunday, Stockton was forced to play many of their starters 40 or more minutes, including Sullivan, which resulted in such lopsided numbers.
