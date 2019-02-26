Tarik Phillip: Notches dominant scoring outing

Phillip registered 48 points (16-25 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, two steals and four blocks in 40 minutes Sunday against Long Island.

Phillip was outstanding across the board, although his team-best 48 points weren't enough to secure a victory. He was nearly perfect from beyond the arc and from the charity stripe, converting on seven of eight attempts from three and nine of 10 shots from the free-throw line. Phillip is averaging 13.5 ppg through 36 games this season with the Hustle, so Sunday's outburst was unexpected to say the least.