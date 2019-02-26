Tarik Phillip: Notches dominant scoring outing
Phillip registered 48 points (16-25 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, two steals and four blocks in 40 minutes Sunday against Long Island.
Phillip was outstanding across the board, although his team-best 48 points weren't enough to secure a victory. He was nearly perfect from beyond the arc and from the charity stripe, converting on seven of eight attempts from three and nine of 10 shots from the free-throw line. Phillip is averaging 13.5 ppg through 36 games this season with the Hustle, so Sunday's outburst was unexpected to say the least.
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.