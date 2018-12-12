Tarik Phillip: Starts at small forward

Phillip scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with three assists, three steals, one rebound in the in Monday over Legends.

Phillip got the start at small forward despite a listed height at 6-foot-3 and promptly finished the game with 23 points, by far blowing away his season average (8.8 points). Injuries to Yuta Watanabe (concussion) and Markel Crawford (foot) opened the door for Phillip to get the aforementioned start, and it's entirely possible he could see some extended minutes if both players continue to miss time.