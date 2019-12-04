Owens (concussion) missed just one game due to a concussion and has rejoined the action, logging 30 minutes Sunday versus Sioux Fall and again Tuesday against Memphis.

Owens should continue to play a key role in Northern Arizona's rotation, tallying 9.3 points and 8.4 boards while playing north of 25 minutes per contest. Owens has not found his stroke from deep, shooting just 20 percent from beyond the arc, but he serves capably as an interior force.