Owens registered 17 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and a rebound across 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-100 G League win over Santa Clara.

Owens was a menace in the paint, pulling down 13 boards while swatting four shots as well. The Texas Tech product also attempted a pair of threes during the contest, but neither fell. Through four games of action, Owens is shooting 58.1 percent from the field along with 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals.